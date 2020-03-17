BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 4,452 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.23.

NYSE LEA opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $159.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.