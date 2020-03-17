World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Position Boosted by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 733.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

