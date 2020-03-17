35,000 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

MMP stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

