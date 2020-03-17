NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires 800 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Shares of IART stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

