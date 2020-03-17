BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,824,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,982,000 after acquiring an additional 180,026 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after acquiring an additional 648,860 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,134,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,202,000 after acquiring an additional 526,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,944,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,875,000 after acquiring an additional 112,335 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. UBS Group lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

