Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

