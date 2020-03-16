Zacks: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Viad’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $78.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

In related news, insider David W. Barry bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David W. Barry bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Insiders bought a total of 3,130 shares of company stock worth $188,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 438,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth $26,707,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth $3,065,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VVI stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Viad has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $626.59 million, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viad will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

