Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after buying an additional 310,325 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $14,551,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,762,000 after buying an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Lincoln National by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 351,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,718,000 after buying an additional 191,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $28.86 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

