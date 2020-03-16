Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.79, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

