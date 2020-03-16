Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,671,414 Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,671,414 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.42% of Investors Bancorp worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $9.53 on Monday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

