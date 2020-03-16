Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 274,287 Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 782,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,287 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,053,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $12.09 on Monday. Ardagh Group SA has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 17.26%. Ardagh Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

