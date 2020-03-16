Franklin Resources Inc. Has $16.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $89.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.72 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

