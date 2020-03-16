Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.47 Million in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

NYSE KTB opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

