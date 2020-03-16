BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after buying an additional 190,023 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of ETFC opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

