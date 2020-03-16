Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Lowered to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BPOP. ValuEngine lowered Popular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

BPOP stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. Popular has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Popular by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

