BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 288,293 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,293 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,102,000 after buying an additional 969,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equitable by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,007,000 after buying an additional 2,093,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,512,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,589,000 after buying an additional 398,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equitable by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,566,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,368,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,839,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,837 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

EQH stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

In other news, CFO Anders Malmstrom purchased 6,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $92,280.00. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye purchased 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $47,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,000.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,625 shares of company stock valued at $793,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

