Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 78,845 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 3.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $177.13 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $168.20 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.78. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

