Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,354 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,187,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

