Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 241,655 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,776,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 229,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.68.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

