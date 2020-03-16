Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alphabet worth $1,297,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $308,060,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,214.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,421.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,323.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

