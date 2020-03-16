Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 301,281 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 301,281 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,139 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

