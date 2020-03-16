Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 68,967 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,967 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kilroy Realty worth $23,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

