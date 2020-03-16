BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Roku by 15,555.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

ROKU stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.67 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,016 shares of company stock valued at $31,364,482. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

