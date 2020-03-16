Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,791 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after acquiring an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after acquiring an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,888,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,731,000 after acquiring an additional 186,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,411,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,527,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of CBRE opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

