Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $60,000 Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PNM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $41.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

