Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,130 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

