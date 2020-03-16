Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $37.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

