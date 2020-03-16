Franklin Resources Inc. Has $19.03 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 374,910 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

