Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.96 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

