BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.58 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

