BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 453 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.