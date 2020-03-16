Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $63,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Shares of NVO opened at $56.72 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

