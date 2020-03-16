1,068 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,317,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,484,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,197,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,352,000 after buying an additional 175,932 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,066,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,973,000 after buying an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

