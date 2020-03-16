SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of SEI Investments worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.77 on Monday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

