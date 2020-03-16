Credit Suisse AG Purchases 5,431 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

WST stock opened at $146.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.05 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

