Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.50% of TriMas worth $21,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,898,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,304 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after acquiring an additional 199,604 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TriMas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,118,000 after acquiring an additional 119,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $23.28 on Monday. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TriMas had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

