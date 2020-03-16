Credit Suisse AG Buys 35,307 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.95% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THD. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

THD stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $50.63 and a one year high of $96.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.