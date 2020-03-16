Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $160,302.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,626.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $120,484.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,652 shares of company stock worth $845,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $39.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $738.22 million, a PE ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

