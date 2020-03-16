Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Saia worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,076,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Saia by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Saia by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Saia by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.77. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.82.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.