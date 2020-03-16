Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

