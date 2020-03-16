Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,671 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Apple by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

