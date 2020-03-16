Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 537,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690,000. Apple makes up about 13.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day moving average of $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.