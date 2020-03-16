Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.93. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

