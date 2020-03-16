Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.82 Million in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

