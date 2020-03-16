Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Gary L. Cowger acquired 42,245 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $70,126.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWI opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Titan International Inc has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Titan International’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.