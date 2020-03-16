Citigroup Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $37.21 on Monday. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley downgraded Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

