Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 8,393 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 532.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $343.07 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $229.24 and a one year high of $421.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.00 and a 200 day moving average of $362.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.