Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,427,000. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $277.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

