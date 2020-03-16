Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,103,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 497,113 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $82,263,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,540,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 379,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.55.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

