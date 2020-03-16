Bernzott Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $158.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1,057.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

